Road collapse near Surat wedding venue causes chaos, but no injuries
A road suddenly caved in right next to a wedding venue in Surat's Shahpore area on Wednesday evening, sending guests at the Khan family celebration into a panic.
The crater was massive—about 15 feet long, 20 feet wide, and 20 feet deep—but thankfully, everyone walked away unharmed even though some chairs and part of the pandal fell in.
Quick emergency response and safety updates
Fire department, city officials, and metro rail teams rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area, and started repairs right away.
The collapse is likely linked to ongoing metro tunnel construction underneath; SMC engineer Sujal Prajapati pointed to technical tunneling issues as a factor.
There was also a gas leak reported but it's been fixed.
Officials say the road should reopen Thursday once all safety checks are done.