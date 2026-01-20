₹21cr water tank collapses in Gujarat; locals allege corruption
India
A newly built water tank in Tadkeshwar village, Surat district—meant to supply drinking water to 33 villages—crumbled during a trial run on January 19.
The project cost ₹21 crore and was part of the Gaypagla Group Water Supply Scheme.
The 15-meter-high tank gave way after being filled with nine lakh liters, injuring three workers.
Locals point to poor quality and demand accountability
Residents say shoddy materials were used, pointing out peeling cement at the site, and accuse contractor Jayanti Swaroop agency of pocketing public funds.
After the collapse and a three-year delay already behind the project, locals are now demanding criminal charges against those responsible.
An expert team from SVNIT Surat has been called in to investigate what went wrong.