₹3.7cr boost for Asia's biggest tribal festival

What makes Medaram Jatara special?

The four-day festival honors Sammakka and Saralamma, legendary mother-daughter warriors who stood up to unfair taxes centuries ago.

It's all about community—devotees offer jaggery (yep, as much as they weigh!) and take a dip in the Jampanna Vagu stream.

Run entirely by tribal priests with no Brahmin rituals, it stands out for its authenticity and deep cultural roots.