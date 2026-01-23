₹3.7cr boost for Asia's biggest tribal festival
The Union government just released ₹3.7 crore to support Medaram Jatara, Asia's largest tribal festival, held every two years in Telangana's Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary.
This massive gathering brings together over a crore devotees from across India to celebrate the unique traditions of the Koya tribe.
What makes Medaram Jatara special?
The four-day festival honors Sammakka and Saralamma, legendary mother-daughter warriors who stood up to unfair taxes centuries ago.
It's all about community—devotees offer jaggery (yep, as much as they weigh!) and take a dip in the Jampanna Vagu stream.
Run entirely by tribal priests with no Brahmin rituals, it stands out for its authenticity and deep cultural roots.
Big plans for better experiences
Thanks to the Tourism Ministry's "Tribal Circuit" initiative—already investing ₹80 crore—pilgrims can expect improved facilities at Medaram and nearby spots like Laknavaram and Bogatha Waterfalls.
For young people interested in culture or travel, this is one of India's most vibrant festivals—and it helps keep indigenous heritage alive for future generations.