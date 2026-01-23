'Rukwa Diya Vande Bharat Ko': Men block tracks in viral video India Jan 23, 2026

A video is making the rounds online showing men purposely blocking a Vande Bharat train using wooden logs and cement columns.

Shared by RAMDUT SENA on January 22, 2026, the clip's caption points out that not all train accidents are just government or system failures.

With over 749K views, it's got people worried about intentional threats to train safety.