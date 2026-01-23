'Rukwa Diya Vande Bharat Ko': Men block tracks in viral video
India
A video is making the rounds online showing men purposely blocking a Vande Bharat train using wooden logs and cement columns.
Shared by RAMDUT SENA on January 22, 2026, the clip's caption points out that not all train accidents are just government or system failures.
With over 749K views, it's got people worried about intentional threats to train safety.
Why is everyone talking about this?
This isn't the first time Vande Bharat trains have faced trouble—railway officials warned about stone-pelting at several stations ahead of PM Modi launching the new sleeper route.
After seeing this latest video, many online are demanding stricter security and real consequences for anyone putting passengers at risk.