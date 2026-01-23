S-400 to debut in Republic Day 2026 parade tableau India Jan 23, 2026

India's powerful S-400 air defense system is getting its big moment at the 77th Republic Day parade on January 26, 2026.

The special tableau, called "Operation Sindoor: Victory Through Jointness," is a nod to India's military response after the Pahalgam terror attack (date not specified in the source)—a tense, action-packed operation that lasted nearly four days and ended with a ceasefire.