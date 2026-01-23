S-400 to debut in Republic Day 2026 parade tableau
India's powerful S-400 air defense system is getting its big moment at the 77th Republic Day parade on January 26, 2026.
The special tableau, called "Operation Sindoor: Victory Through Jointness," is a nod to India's military response after the Pahalgam terror attack (date not specified in the source)—a tense, action-packed operation that lasted nearly four days and ended with a ceasefire.
Why does this matter?
The S-400 played a game-changing role in Operation Sindoor, shooting down Pakistani aircraft and showing off India's air defense skills.
At the parade, you'll also spot M777 guns, Rafale jets, and Indian drones—all stars from that mission.
What's next for India's defenses?
With four out of five S-400s already delivered by Russia (the last one coming soon), India is looking ahead—possibly buying Russia's even more advanced S-500 system.