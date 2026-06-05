S Jaishankar and Sumitomo CEO Shingo Ueno discuss ¥10tn investment
India
Big news on the business front: India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar just met with Sumitomo Corporation's CEO, Shingo Ueno, in Delhi.
They're talking about a potential investment of around ¥10 trillion over the next decade.
Jaishankar also gave a nod to Sumitomo for backing "Make in India," which is all about boosting local jobs and manufacturing.
India Japan CEPA to smooth trade
This meeting is part of a bigger push to strengthen economic ties between India and Japan.
Both countries are working through the India-Japan CEPA agreement, which aims to make trade smoother and spark more business opportunities.
If things go well, we could see more Japanese investment (and fresh career options) for young people in India.