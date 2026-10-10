S Jaishankar in Ethiopia: India and Africa push for self-reliance
India and Africa are teaming up for a future built on self-reliance and smart growth.
During his visit to Ethiopia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar talked about working together to boost industries such as manufacturing, telecom, and agriculture, while pushing back against outside market pressures.
The big idea? Both regions want to shape a fairer future by supporting each other.
India backs 220+ projects in Africa
Jaishankar pointed out that India is already backing more than 220 projects across Africa in energy, infrastructure, and farming, all tuned to what African nations actually need.
Health is a big focus too: India's helping with vaccines and tech such as Bhabhatron cancer machines.
Education matters here as well: more than 70,000 African students and professionals have received support from India.