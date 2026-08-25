Sachin Rawal drowns in Nugar pond where brother died
India
A 24-year-old man, Sachin Rawal, tragically drowned in a Nugar village pond near Mehsana, the same pond where his brother lost his life just three months ago.
Sachin slipped into the water while near the edge, and despite emergency crews' efforts, he couldn't be saved.
The back-to-back incidents have left the small community stunned.
Authorities investigate as family grieves
Sachin's death follows not just his brother's recent drowning in the same pond but also their father's earlier passing.
Now, only their mother and younger brother remain.
The family and the whole village are struggling to process losing two young lives so close together.
Local authorities have stepped in to investigate.