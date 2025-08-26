Sadhguru embarks on 1st big trip post-brain surgeries
Sadhguru, founder of Isha Foundation, has kicked off a 17-day motorcycle pilgrimage to Mount Kailash—his first big trip after two brain surgeries.
The journey follows the recent reopening of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra after a five-year pause, thanks to improved India-China ties.
To get fit for Himalayan roads, Sadhguru did a Trans-Canada bike trip and told his doctors he needed "no jerks, no bumps, no falls" before heading out.
On the way, he spoke with folks like Kangana Ranaut about how real spiritual depth comes from experience—not just ideas—and reminded everyone not to wait until old age for spirituality.
'Greatest mystical library on the planet'
Calling it "the greatest mystical library on the planet," Sadhguru highlighted Kailash Manasarovar's spiritual importance as Adiyogi's home.
He also urged neighboring countries to work together despite politics—a message that feels timely as reopened passes like Nathula and Lipulekh now make this route possible again.