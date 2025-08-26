Sadhguru embarks on 1st big trip post-brain surgeries

To prepare for Himalayan roads, Sadhguru did a Trans-Canada bike

To get fit for Himalayan roads, Sadhguru did a Trans-Canada bike trip and told his doctors he needed "no jerks, no bumps, no falls" before heading out.

On the way, he spoke with folks like Kangana Ranaut about how real spiritual depth comes from experience—not just ideas—and reminded everyone not to wait until old age for spirituality.