Next Article
All Indians share same DNA: RSS chief Bhagwat
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, speaking in New Delhi this week, highlighted India's deep-rooted unity by saying that the DNA of all who have lived in the subcontinent for over 40,000 years is fundamentally the same.
He emphasized the importance of understanding this common heritage as part of a three-day event featuring conversations with notable personalities.
India can become Vishwaguru, says Bhagwat
Bhagwat described "Hindu" as more than just a religion—it's about shared geography, traditions, and heritage.
He stressed that devotion to Bharat Mata and ancestral unity are central to this identity.
Looking ahead, he spoke about India's potential to become a global leader (Vishwaguru), saying real change will come from transforming society itself rather than just politics.