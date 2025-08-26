All Indians share same DNA: RSS chief Bhagwat

India can become Vishwaguru, says Bhagwat

Bhagwat described "Hindu" as more than just a religion—it's about shared geography, traditions, and heritage.

He stressed that devotion to Bharat Mata and ancestral unity are central to this identity.

Looking ahead, he spoke about India's potential to become a global leader (Vishwaguru), saying real change will come from transforming society itself rather than just politics.