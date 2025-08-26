Next Article
Delhi: Man drugged, robbed in moving auto; driver arrested
A Delhi autorickshaw ride turned dangerous on July 30, 2025, when a passenger was drugged with a spiked cold drink by a co-passenger near Connaught Place.
The victim woke up days later in AIIMS Hospital, only to find his bags, phone, ₹14,000 in cash gone—and another ₹52,000 missing from his bank account.
Driver arrested, mastermind on run
After the victim reported the incident, police tracked down the autorickshaw using CCTV footage and traced its registration.
The driver, Junaid (42) from Amroha, was arrested on August 22 near New Delhi Railway Station.
He confessed to his role and said he'd been paid ₹10,000 by Yakub—the alleged mastermind who's still on the run.
Police are now searching for Yakub.