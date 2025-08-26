Delhi: Man drugged, robbed in moving auto; driver arrested

Driver arrested, mastermind on run

After the victim reported the incident, police tracked down the autorickshaw using CCTV footage and traced its registration.

The driver, Junaid (42) from Amroha, was arrested on August 22 near New Delhi Railway Station.

He confessed to his role and said he'd been paid ₹10,000 by Yakub—the alleged mastermind who's still on the run.

Police are now searching for Yakub.