Bengaluru: 3 men arrested for beating up man wearing saffron towel
In Bengaluru, three men were arrested after allegedly assaulting Slinder Kumar, a migrant worker from Bihar, because he wore a saffron towel.
The incident happened on August 24 at a travel agency near the Kalasipalya bus stand.
The accused—Tabrez (30), Imran Khan (35), and Ajeez Khan (47)—confronted Kumar about wearing the towel and reportedly pushed and hit him.
Police registered an FIR under multiple sections
Harikrishna, a supervisor at the agency, stepped in to help but was also verbally abused and assaulted; his shirt was torn during the scuffle.
Police quickly registered an FIR under Sections 115(2), 302, 352, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for causing hurt and wounding religious feelings.
All three accused were arrested by August 26 and sent to judicial custody for 15 days.
Police have emphasized they won't tolerate vigilantism and are continuing their investigation.