Japan's ambassador to India speaks fluent Gujarati at Modi event

PM Modi to visit Japan next week

PM Modi used the event to highlight the strong cultural and business ties between India and Japan—pointing out how projects like Maruti Suzuki show what both countries can achieve together.

Keiichi's heartfelt effort in Gujarati really struck a chord with people there and online.

Looking ahead, PM Modi is set to visit Japan on August 29-30, 2025 for talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and top business leaders about future collaboration in tech, defense, and more. He'll then head to China for a major regional summit.