Saharanpur road accident killed 4 Kushawali villagers from Meerut
A heartbreaking road accident in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, early Saturday morning took the lives of four pilgrims and injured more than 15 others.
The group was on their way back from the Shakambhari Devi shrine when a canter truck crashed into them.
All those who lost their lives were from Kushawali village in Meerut.
Police detain truck driver and cleaner
The accident happened around 7am while about 18 devotees were resting together on a highway flyover (they'd even formed a circle using a rope before halting) when the truck, carrying utensils, struck them from behind.
The seriously injured were quickly taken to hospitals in Saharanpur and Meerut for treatment.
Police have detained the truck's driver and cleaner, and officials say an investigation is underway to figure out exactly what went wrong.