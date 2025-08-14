Same-sex couple challenges tax rule favoring straight spouses India Aug 14, 2025

Payio Ashiho and Vivek Divan, a same-sex couple, have gone to the Bombay High Court challenging a tax rule that treats them differently from straight couples.

Right now, gifts between same-sex partners get taxed under Section 56(2)(x) of the Income Tax Act, while spouses are exempt.

The couple says this goes against their right to equality under the Constitution.

The court has taken up their case and asked for a response from the Attorney General.