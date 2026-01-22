SC allows joint prayers at Bhojshala-Kamal Maula site on Basant Panchami

Why this matters

This spot has been a flashpoint for years—Hindus see it as a temple for Goddess Vagdevi, while Muslims consider it a mosque.

The court set clear prayer timings: Hindus from sunrise to sunset, Muslims between 1pm and 3pm.

Plus, the High Court will now open up a key ASI survey report that could shape future decisions about the site's history.

The hope is that this move encourages understanding while bigger questions get sorted out.