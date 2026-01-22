SC allows joint prayers at Bhojshala-Kamal Maula site on Basant Panchami
The Supreme Court has given the green light for both Hindus and Muslims to hold their prayers at the disputed Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.
With Saraswati Puja and Juma Namaz happening on the same day, the court emphasized mutual respect and asked everyone to cooperate with authorities to keep things peaceful.
Why this matters
This spot has been a flashpoint for years—Hindus see it as a temple for Goddess Vagdevi, while Muslims consider it a mosque.
The court set clear prayer timings: Hindus from sunrise to sunset, Muslims between 1pm and 3pm.
Plus, the High Court will now open up a key ASI survey report that could shape future decisions about the site's history.
The hope is that this move encourages understanding while bigger questions get sorted out.