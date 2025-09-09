Next Article
SC allows use of Aadhaar in Bihar voter ID drive
The Supreme Court has told the Election Commission to accept Aadhaar cards as valid ID for Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The court made it clear: Aadhaar works for identity checks, but not as proof of citizenship.
What's the impact?
This decision means more people in Bihar—where over 87% have Aadhaar—can easily prove who they are and get on the voter list, making elections more inclusive.
The EC can still double-check if there's any doubt about someone's documents.
Plus, this sets the stage for a nationwide update from January 2026, where Aadhaar is likely to be accepted across India (with extra checks in border states), making voting access a bit smoother everywhere.