SC allows use of Aadhaar in Bihar voter ID drive

What's the impact?

This decision means more people in Bihar—where over 87% have Aadhaar—can easily prove who they are and get on the voter list, making elections more inclusive.

The EC can still double-check if there's any doubt about someone's documents.

Plus, this sets the stage for a nationwide update from January 2026, where Aadhaar is likely to be accepted across India (with extra checks in border states), making voting access a bit smoother everywhere.