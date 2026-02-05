SC defers hearing on Wangchuk's NSA detention to February 9
The Supreme Court has pushed back the hearing on environmentalist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk's detention under the National Security Act (NSA) to February 9.
Wangchuk was arrested after protests in Leh last September demanding statehood for Ladakh and special constitutional status turned violent, leading to four deaths and over 160 injuries.
Authorities claim he sparked unrest with a speech referencing global uprisings, but Wangchuk has denied calling for violence or government overthrow.
Wangchuk's health is poor: Court
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued that Wangchuk's detention relied on selective videos that were not supplied to him, which he said goes against his constitutional rights.
The Supreme Court also reviewed a medical report showing Wangchuk's health is poor and asked the government to reconsider keeping him detained.
Officials insisted legal checks are in place, while Wangchuk remains in Jodhpur Central Jail awaiting the next hearing.