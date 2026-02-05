SC defers hearing on Wangchuk's NSA detention to February 9

Wangchuk's health is poor: Court

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued that Wangchuk's detention relied on selective videos that were not supplied to him, which he said goes against his constitutional rights.

The Supreme Court also reviewed a medical report showing Wangchuk's health is poor and asked the government to reconsider keeping him detained.

Officials insisted legal checks are in place, while Wangchuk remains in Jodhpur Central Jail awaiting the next hearing.