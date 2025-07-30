Next Article
SC on Justice Varma's plea: 'CJI can inform President, PM'
The Supreme Court has decided to wait before giving its verdict on Justice Yashwant Varma's plea. He's challenging a report that calls for his removal after cash was discovered at his official home.
The judges pointed out that the Chief Justice can alert the President and Prime Minister if there's any serious misconduct by a judge.
Inquiry against Varma was 'rushed': Kapil Sibal
Justice Varma says the inquiry against him was rushed and put all the burden of proof on him, which he feels wasn't fair.
His lawyer, Kapil Sibal, called the recommendation unconstitutional.
The Court also criticized an advocate for trying to file a police case without proper grounds, highlighting ongoing debates about fairness in how judges are investigated.