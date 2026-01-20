SC says Delhi's school fee-cap law is valid, but court suggested deferring enforcement to the next academic year

Why does this matter for students and parents?

This move could seriously change how much families pay for private schooling in Delhi—affecting many students.

The law means schools can't hike fees without getting approval from committees made up mostly of parents and teachers (picked by lottery), which should keep things fair.

Some school groups and minority institutions aren't happy about losing control over fee decisions, so more legal debates are coming up soon.

For now, everyone gets some breathing room until the court decides the issue, while the courts sort things out.