SC says: Show flagged voter names in West Bengal

Why should you care?

This matters because a lot of these flags happened due to software errors, not actual fraud—the ECI said about 0.012% of the total electorate were linked to records with 10 or more individuals, a figure the sources describe as representing extreme outliers rather than the share of flagged cases that are confirmed problems.

With the final voter list deadline coming up on February 14, 2026, this move helps make sure legit voters don't get unfairly dropped from the rolls just because an algorithm glitched out.