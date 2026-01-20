SC wants Delhi School Fee Act delayed to April 2026

Why should you care?

This move affects nearly 37-38 lakh children studying in Delhi.

If rushed, the new rules could create chaos over how much schools can charge and when changes happen.

By pushing back the start date, the court hopes to give everyone—students, parents, and schools—a fair chance to adjust without last-minute stress.

The next hearing is set for January 27, so stay tuned if your school fees are on your mind!