SC wants Delhi School Fee Act delayed to April 2026
The Supreme Court has suggested that Delhi's new school fee regulation law should kick in from April 2026 instead of applying to the 2025-26 academic year (effectively from April 2025).
The judges felt starting it mid-academic year would be confusing and tough to manage, especially with deadlines for schools to form committees and submit fee proposals coming up soon.
Why should you care?
This move affects nearly 37-38 lakh children studying in Delhi.
If rushed, the new rules could create chaos over how much schools can charge and when changes happen.
By pushing back the start date, the court hopes to give everyone—students, parents, and schools—a fair chance to adjust without last-minute stress.
The next hearing is set for January 27, so stay tuned if your school fees are on your mind!