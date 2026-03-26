SC warns against lawyers using fake, AI-generated court decisions
India
The Supreme Court is worried about lawyers using fake, AI-generated court decisions to support their cases.
Justices Rajesh Bindal and Vijay Bishnoi pointed out that this isn't just happening in India: it's a global problem.
Their warning came after reviewing a Bombay High Court case, where they stressed the need for extra caution when dealing with AI in legal matters.
How it all started
This all started when someone used ChatGPT to cite a made-up case (Jyoti w/o Dinesh Tulsiani v. Elegant Associates) that didn't actually exist.
The Bombay High Court said this has resulted in a waste of precious judicial time.
While AI tools can be helpful for research, the court urged parties to cross-verify references and materials before using them in court.