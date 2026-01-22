Scarf saves woman from leopard attack in Maharashtra

Netke escaped with just minor claw injuries. She was treated at a local health center and then moved to the district hospital. An unnamed official said she is in a stable condition.

What happens next?

Forest officials said they will be installing camera traps at the site to track the big cat's movement.

If it sticks around, they might use a trap cage to catch it safely.

They've also promised financial support for Netke's family as per government rules—a bit of relief after such a close call.