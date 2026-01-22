Scarf saves woman from leopard attack in Maharashtra
In a wild turn of events on Wednesday, 45-year-old Mankarna Shivram Netke survived a leopard attack while working in her field in Beed, Maharashtra.
The leopard went for her neck, but her thick scarf stopped its bite and got stuck in its jaws.
Her shouts brought nearby farmers running, who managed to scare the animal away.
She's okay—thanks to quick help (and that scarf)
Netke escaped with just minor claw injuries. She was treated at a local health center and then moved to the district hospital.
An unnamed official said she is in a stable condition.
What happens next?
Forest officials said they will be installing camera traps at the site to track the big cat's movement.
If it sticks around, they might use a trap cage to catch it safely.
They've also promised financial support for Netke's family as per government rules—a bit of relief after such a close call.