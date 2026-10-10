Seemapuri building collapse leaves 4 dead as DNA tests start
India
After a building collapsed in Seemapuri, East Delhi, authorities have started DNA tests to identify victims.
At least four people lost their lives, including Hazra Bibi, 56, and her niece Nusrat, 33.
The building's owner, Mohammad Anwar, hasn't been found yet.
Demolition suspected, culpable homicide case filed
Investigators think demolition work with vibrating machines nearby may have caused the collapse.
Police have filed a case for culpable homicide and launched a magisterial inquiry to dig deeper.