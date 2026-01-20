Shankaracharya's procession halted, sparks hunger strike and political row India Jan 20, 2026

Jyotishpeeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati was reported by some sources to have begun a hunger strike after police stopped his palanquin procession near Sangam in Prayagraj during the massive Magh Mela festival, though he was quoted as saying he was "neither on a hunger strike nor staging a dharna" and was simply sitting at the spot.

The standoff happened on Mauni Amavasya, a day when millions of devotees visit, even though his team had shared their plans with the Mela administration days earlier.