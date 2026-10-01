Shashi Tharoor report: Sri Lanka assures India no land threat

The report suggests making life easier for Indian fishermen caught in Sri Lankan waters: less harsh penalties and no more seizing their boats.

It also recommends better travel links, like new ferry routes between Thoothukudi and Colombo and more direct flights.

On the economic front, both countries are encouraged to work closer together, especially through a proposed Economic and Technology Cooperation Agreement (ETCA) focused on being good neighbors.

Plus, the report highlights the need to handle sensitive issues, like fishermen's livelihoods and Tamil aspirations, with extra care to keep things positive between the two nations.