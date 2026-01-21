Shastri, Krishi Bhawans to be demolished for new CCS buildings

The upcoming CCS towers will feature sleek steel structures, eight floors including a terrace, and loads of updated amenities. The build is expected to take about two years from planning to finish, plus five years of maintenance—so things will look pretty different soon.

Where are the ministries going?

Several ministries—including Information & Broadcasting, Law & Justice, Culture, Chemicals & Fertilizers, a section of Agriculture, and Education—have been allocated space in Kartavya Bhawan 2, and no completion date is specified for the shifting;

other ministries from Nirman Bhavan, Krishi Bhavan and Udyog Bhavan are to be relocated to CCS Buildings 4, 5 and 9.

This shuffle clears space for the ambitious Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum nearby.

With all 10 new CCS buildings now in progress or planned out, the area's transformation will roll out according to varying completion schedules.