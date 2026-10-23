ITBP chief says face-offs with China 'ongoing' along Arunachal
What's the story
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) announced that it has formed a new combat unit, the Shaurya commandos, to tackle the "ongoing" standoff with Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops at multiple locations in Arunachal Pradesh. ITBP chief Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor announced at the ITBP base in Alwar, Rajasthan, that this unit will be deployed across all border battalions as part of efforts to enhance combat readiness along the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.
Chief
'Our newly raised Shaurya commandos played an exemplary role'
Kapur stated that the clashes have been occurring since July, when reports surfaced that Chinese troops were denying Indian forces access to key patrolling stations along the LAC in the Taksing area.
"In the past few days, a situation arose where a face-off happened at several locations in Arunachal, and it continues," Kapur said.
However, the Shaurya commandos performed "exceptionally well" during the confrontations. "Our newly raised Shaurya commandos played an exemplary role in this," he said.
Modernization efforts
Traditional warfare inadequate against China, says ITBP chief
Kapoor emphasized that traditional warfare methods are inadequate against China, which he called India's "biggest adversary."
As part of its modernization drive, the ITBP has raised drone platoons in all border-guarding battalions, he said.
Personnel are being trained to operate drones and develop technology for them.
Kapoor said the ITBP received ₹400 crore from the government, with 70% allocated for enhancing drone warfare capabilities.
Infrastructure development
ITBP's modernization plan gets ₹4,000 crore boost
The Ministry of Home Affairs has also given in-principle approval to a ₹4,000-crore modernization plan, including ₹1,000 crore for drone and anti-drone systems.
Furthermore, the ITBP has launched a new 'Strike' course to train personnel for combat situations like the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent confrontation with Chinese troops.
Beyond combat training and technology upgrades, the force is also enhancing infrastructure at forward locations.
Infrastructure and criticism
Underground shelters being built in border areas
Kapoor said the ITBP is building underground shelters in border areas to reduce vulnerabilities during conflicts.
Above-ground structures could become targets during a war.
The force is also upgrading troop facilities in high-altitude areas with insulated barracks, solar water heaters, generator sets for electricity at remote posts, and cold-start kits for vehicles.
Political criticism
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh slams Modi government
Reacting to the remarks, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticized the central government for allegedly making concessions to China and not addressing concerns over border tensions.
"While on one hand, the Prime Minister, who bows to China, continues the ongoing saga of making concessions...the Director General of ITBP has commended the force's performance in the recent clashes with the Chinese PLA."
"The country doesn't need hollow claims of a 56-inch chest; it demands clear answers on national security," he added.
Twitter Post
Watch ITBP chief's comments here
जहां एक तरफ़ चीन के सामने घुटने टेकने वाले प्रधानमंत्री की ओर से लगातार रियायतें देने का सिलसिला जारी है, इसी बीच ITBP के महानिदेशक ने अरुणाचल प्रदेश में चीनी PLA के साथ भारतीय सीमा के भीतर हालिया टकरावों में ITBP के प्रदर्शन की सराहना की है, जो बिल्कुल सही भी है। लेकिन… pic.twitter.com/ziP7WkWOyO— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 23, 2026