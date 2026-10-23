ITBP chief says face-offs with China 'ongoing' along Arunachal

Kapur stated that the clashes have been occurring since July, when reports surfaced that Chinese troops were denying Indian forces access to key patrolling stations along the LAC in the Taksing area.

"In the past few days, a situation arose where a face-off happened at several locations in Arunachal, and it continues," Kapur said.

However, the Shaurya commandos performed "exceptionally well" during the confrontations. "Our newly raised Shaurya commandos played an exemplary role in this," he said.