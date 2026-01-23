Shimla's 1st snowfall turns city into winter wonderland, but brings travel troubles
India
Shimla woke up to its first snowfall of the season this Friday, turning the hill town into a picturesque winter landscape that delighted tourists.
But while the views were dreamy, things got tricky on the roads—especially in Upper Shimla—where slippery conditions and blocked routes made travel tough.
Roads blocked, power out in some areas—Stay updated!
The Chopal-Deha main road was blocked following snowfall, and drivers were warned to avoid risky routes.
In Chopal subdivision, power went out in several spots (but water supply held up fine), and the Dhalli-Kufri stretch got extra slippery.
Local officials are keeping a close watch and have asked residents and visitors alike to check weather updates before heading out. Safety first!