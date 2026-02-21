'Shirtless protest inspired by Nepal's Gen Z': Delhi Police India Feb 21, 2026

Delhi Police say the recent shirtless protest by Indian Youth Congress members at Delhi's AI Summit was actually inspired by Nepal's Gen Z activism.

The group interrupted a high-profile event with tech leaders like Sam Altman and Sundar Pichai, calling out PM Modi and the India-US trade deal.

Around 10 activists were detained, and police are now digging into digital evidence and how the protest was funded—including where those T-shirts came from.