'Shirtless protest inspired by Nepal's Gen Z': Delhi Police
Delhi Police say the recent shirtless protest by Indian Youth Congress members at Delhi's AI Summit was actually inspired by Nepal's Gen Z activism.
The group interrupted a high-profile event with tech leaders like Sam Altman and Sundar Pichai, calling out PM Modi and the India-US trade deal.
Around 10 activists were detained, and police are now digging into digital evidence and how the protest was funded—including where those T-shirts came from.
Political fallout: BJP calls Congress anti-national, urban naxalism
The protest has sparked a political back-and-forth: BJP leaders slammed it as "anti-national" and accused Congress of hurting India's image, with BJP chief Nitin Nabin even mentioning "urban Naxalism."
Congress pushed back, saying it was just young people expressing real frustration.
Investigations into possible conspiracies and funding are still underway, keeping tensions high.