'Shrouded in secrecy': Air India crash report criticized
The pilots' union (ALPA) is calling out a leaked report on the recent Air India crash, saying it unfairly blames the pilots.
They feel the report jumps to conclusions about pilot error and want a proper, fact-based investigation instead of finger-pointing.
ALPA's concerns about the investigation team
ALPA also raised concerns that no experienced line pilots were included in the investigation team.
The report points to a fuel control switch mistake as the cause, but ALPA worries this process could hurt trust in both pilots and airline safety.
They're urging for more transparency so people can have confidence in how these incidents are handled.