Signal fault delays Delhi's Magenta Line up to 2 hours
India
Delhi Metro's Magenta Line ran into a big snag on Wednesday: a signal failure led to delays of up to two hours between Kalkaji Mandir and Botanical Garden.
Trains were stuck longer at stations, leaving passengers packed onto platforms or stranded inside coaches, especially at busy spots like Kalindi Kunj and Shaheen Bagh.
DMRC says teams fixing signaling fault
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) confirmed the issue and said technical teams are working to fix it as soon as possible.
In the meantime, they're suggesting commuters switch to Blue or Violet lines if you're headed toward Noida or South Delhi.
Social media was buzzing with frustrated updates, but services are expected to gradually stabilize once the signaling fault is rectified.