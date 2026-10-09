SIHS Colony residents protest AAI wall blocking Avinashi Road shortcut
India
People living in SIHS Colony and nearby areas are upset about Coimbatore Airport's expansion plans.
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) wants to build a compound wall, but this would block a mud road that around 5,000-7,000 locals use to reach Avinashi Road.
If the road closes, residents say they'll have to take a much longer route just to get around.
Residents demand alternative route, officials meet
Around 5,000 to 7,000 people rely on this shortcut, so protesters are asking for an alternative route between the railway track and the new wall.
After their demonstration, officials, including the Coimbatore south tahsildar, met with them.