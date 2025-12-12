Next Article
Sikkim Assembly approves tribal status for 12 more communities
India
Big news from Sikkim: the state assembly just voted to ratify a report recommending tribal status to 12 communities that had been left out until now.
Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang called it "a historic step toward justice and recognition for the 'left-out' communities,"
and the move comes after months of research and expert input by a special committee set up last year.
What happens next?
The committee's report is heading to the Centre for final approval.
Alongside this major decision, the assembly also passed eight amendment bills in its one-day session—a busy day for Sikkim's lawmakers, all from the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party.