Sikkim Assembly approves tribal status for 12 more communities
Dec 12, 2025

Big news from Sikkim: the state assembly just voted to ratify a report recommending tribal status to 12 communities that had been left out until now.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang called it "a historic step toward justice and recognition for the 'left-out' communities,"

and the move comes after months of research and expert input by a special committee set up last year.