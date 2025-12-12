CAQM sets up expert panel to tackle Delhi-NCR's vehicle pollution

What's the panel actually doing?

This team will dig into current clean-mobility rules—like Bharat Stage norms and EV policies—to see what's working (and what isn't).

They'll look at which vehicles pollute most, what it would take to switch more people to electric rides, and how much that might cost.

The timing matters: CAQM recently asked the Supreme Court to rethink letting older BS-III and below vehicles stay on the road because of their high emissions.

So whatever this panel decides could shape how we all get around—and breathe—in the future.