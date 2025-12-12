CAQM sets up expert panel to tackle Delhi-NCR's vehicle pollution
Worried about Delhi-NCR's air? The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) just formed a 15-member expert group to figure out how to cut down on harmful vehicular emissions—think PM2.5, NOx, and more.
Big names like IIT Madras's Ashok Jhunjhunwala and ex-AIIMS chief Randeep Guleria are leading the charge.
They're aiming for practical solutions fast, with their first meeting set for December 15 and recommendations due in two months.
What's the panel actually doing?
This team will dig into current clean-mobility rules—like Bharat Stage norms and EV policies—to see what's working (and what isn't).
They'll look at which vehicles pollute most, what it would take to switch more people to electric rides, and how much that might cost.
The timing matters: CAQM recently asked the Supreme Court to rethink letting older BS-III and below vehicles stay on the road because of their high emissions.
So whatever this panel decides could shape how we all get around—and breathe—in the future.