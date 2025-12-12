1 in 7 schoolchildren use drugs, finds shocking survey

Tobacco was the most common substance (4%), followed by alcohol (3.8%), opioids (2.8%—mostly medicines), cannabis (2%), and inhalants (1.9%). Use doubled between middle and senior secondary classes, with boys more likely to use tobacco or cannabis and girls leaning toward inhalants or opioids.

Why it happens—and what can help

Kids who used substances were more likely to face psychological challenges like conduct issues or hyperactivity.

Nearly 40% saw tobacco or alcohol used at home, and peer pressure plus emotional stress were big reasons for starting early.

The study suggests that teaching about substance risks at school, parental involvement, and mental health checks before age 12 could make a real difference in keeping kids safer.