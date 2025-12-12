Next Article
India pushes back on foreign leaders' comments about its internal matters
India
India's government has noticed some recent remarks from foreign leaders about what's happening inside the country.
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh told Parliament that these concerns have been raised directly with those countries, and the government issues clarifications to counter inaccurate representations as and when necessary.
How India handles global criticism
The Ministry of External Affairs keeps a close eye on what international media says about India, especially around social issues.
Singh explained that the government actively counters "baseless claims" to protect India's reputation abroad, adding that the country's standing in the world is rooted in its constitutional values and soft power.