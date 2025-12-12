Class 10 boy arrested for raping, blackmailing Class 8 girl in UP India Dec 12, 2025

In Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, a Class 10 student has been arrested for allegedly raping a Class 8 girl.

Police say he secretly recorded intimate photos and videos of her after they became friends at a wedding, then used them to blackmail her into stealing over ₹1.5 lakh worth of gold jewelry from her mother.