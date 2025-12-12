Next Article
Class 10 boy arrested for raping, blackmailing Class 8 girl in UP
India
In Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, a Class 10 student has been arrested for allegedly raping a Class 8 girl.
Police say he secretly recorded intimate photos and videos of her after they became friends at a wedding, then used them to blackmail her into stealing over ₹1.5 lakh worth of gold jewelry from her mother.
Family uncovers crime; police step in
The girl's family noticed the missing jewelry and asked her about it. She revealed the truth, leading them to file a police complaint.
Officers have since arrested the boy and recovered the stolen items.
As per Additional Superintendent of Police Ravishankar Prasad, further investigation is ongoing.