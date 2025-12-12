Next Article
Bengaluru shop owner faces FIR after language dispute
In Bengaluru's Chickpet area, a shop owner named Jalam landed in trouble after refusing to speak Kannada with a local customer and allegedly using abusive language.
Instead, he insisted on speaking Hindi, which sparked backlash from locals and pro-Kannada groups.
The incident quickly led to an FIR being filed with the City Market Police.
Apology issued as activists call for respect
Police are now investigating by checking CCTV footage and talking to witnesses.
Jalam has since apologized for his behavior, but Kannada organizations say newcomers should show respect for the local language and culture—especially when running businesses.
Activists are also urging stronger action to protect Kannada's place in public life.