Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was spotted in a widely shared Instagram post with Runjhun Sharma, head of news at RT India, during his visit to Moscow. The post, captioned "After handing Britain a big, fat stack of colonial receipts. He's back. This time in Moscow. It's an #IndiaRussia special on RT," quickly racked up over 40,000 likes and set off plenty of online chatter about their meeting.

Who is Runjhun Sharma? Sharma leads the news team at RT India and is known for her work as a South Asia correspondent.

She's picked up awards like the UNFPA Laadli Awards for Gender Sensitivity (2015, 2020) and a Red Ink Special Mention for Politics (2019), and previously worked with RT Moscow even before the Ukraine war.

Why does this photo matter? The buzz isn't just about the selfie—it connects Tharoor, a senior Indian MP and former UN official, to Russian state-backed media at a time when he's featured in RT's series on British colonialism.

With RT India launching recently with strong Russian support, people are curious about what this partnership means.