Ram Mandir: Main temple is done, full complex coming soon
Ayodhya's Ram Mandir main temple is officially complete and already open to visitors after its big inauguration by PM Modi last year.
The 2.7-acre temple sits in a massive 70-acre complex, but the rest—like museums and green spaces—will take until March 2026 to finish.
What's still in progress?
Construction teams are working on a 4km boundary wall, an auditorium, and a huge green belt.
The project has paid ₹1,100 crore so far, with ₹1,400 crore worth of work completed, plus another ₹200 crore projected for museum galleries about Lord Ram's life.
Designed in the classic Nagara style with Rajasthani sandstone, the temple features marble used for idols and is built to last 1,000 years (seriously—they tested it).
Final quality checks are pending before everything opens up fully for visitors.
Why should you care?
This isn't just another building—it's set to become a major cultural spot for both devotees and tourists.
If you're into history or architecture (or just want to see what all the buzz is about), this one's worth keeping an eye on as Ayodhya transforms.