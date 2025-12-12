Ram Mandir: Main temple is done, full complex coming soon

What's still in progress?

Construction teams are working on a 4km boundary wall, an auditorium, and a huge green belt.

The project has paid ₹1,100 crore so far, with ₹1,400 crore worth of work completed, plus another ₹200 crore projected for museum galleries about Lord Ram's life.

Designed in the classic Nagara style with Rajasthani sandstone, the temple features marble used for idols and is built to last 1,000 years (seriously—they tested it).

Final quality checks are pending before everything opens up fully for visitors.