Indian Railways to spend ₹14,000cr on Vande Bharat maintenance depots
Big news for train fans: Indian Railways is putting ₹14,000 crore into building and upgrading depots to support Vande Bharat trains.
Announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, this move is all about keeping these modern trains running smoothly and ready for the future.
What's changing behind the scenes?
New depots will pop up across India to handle the growing Vande Bharat fleet.
The Shakur Basti depot in Delhi already has cool features like solar lighting and heavy repair bays—now, all zones are being told to follow that example.
Plus, big contracts have been handed out: Alstom will supply key components to ICF Chennai and handle maintenance at railway depots across the country, while Kinet Railway Solutions secured a massive deal for 80 new trainsets in Maharashtra.
Why does it matter?
With a huge budget boost this year (₹2.52 lakh crore!) , Indian Railways wants even more Vande Bharat trains on the tracks—there are already 164 Chair Car services running nationwide.
All these upgrades mean faster expansion and better travel experiences ahead.