Indian Railways to spend ₹14,000cr on Vande Bharat maintenance depots

What's changing behind the scenes?

New depots will pop up across India to handle the growing Vande Bharat fleet.

The Shakur Basti depot in Delhi already has cool features like solar lighting and heavy repair bays—now, all zones are being told to follow that example.

Plus, big contracts have been handed out: Alstom will supply key components to ICF Chennai and handle maintenance at railway depots across the country, while Kinet Railway Solutions secured a massive deal for 80 new trainsets in Maharashtra.