Arunachal woman's 18-hour detention in Shanghai sparks India-China row
India
Pema Wang Thongdok, an Indian from Arunachal Pradesh, was held for 18 hours by Chinese immigration at Shanghai airport while transiting from London to Japan with a layover in Shanghai.
Officials claimed her Indian passport was invalid just because she's from Arunachal, a region China controversially claims as its own.
Why it matters
Thongdok says she was denied food and basic facilities, and even mocked about her citizenship—until the Indian Consulate stepped in to help her get released.
India has strongly protested, stressing that Arunachal Pradesh is "an integral and inalienable part" of the country.
The incident has fueled fresh worries about how people from border regions like Arunachal might be treated at Chinese airports going forward.