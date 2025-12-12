DGCA to keep an eye on airline ticket prices
Worried about sudden spikes in flight fares? The DGCA is setting up a special Tariff Monitoring Unit to track how airlines price their tickets and make sure they stick to pre-set tariff sheets.
This move, announced by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, comes after recent incidents where canceled flights led to crazy price jumps—prompting the government to step in with temporary fare caps.
What's changing for flyers?
Permanent fare caps aren't really practical since demand keeps shifting, but the government will keep using temporary limits during emergencies or big events (like after major incidents or when travel surges).
There's also Alliance Air's 'Fare Se Fursat' deal running till December 31, 2025, offering fixed fares on select routes—so you might just catch a break on your next trip.
The goal: fairer pricing and fewer surprises when you book your flight.