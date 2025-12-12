Goa nightclub fire: Owners' deportation underway after deadly blaze
The owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, are being deported after a tragic fire at their club on December 6 killed 25 people.
The blaze occurred despite the club's expired license and missing emergency exits.
Hours after the incident, the Luthra brothers left India for Phuket, but Indian authorities quickly revoked their passports and got Interpol involved.
What's happening now?
Thai officials detained the brothers for not having valid documents, following Interpol's alert.
They've been brought before a Bangkok court while India arranges emergency travel papers to bring them back under Thailand's immigration rules.
Once they land in India, Goa Police will arrest them right away.
Meanwhile, six others have already been arrested as police continue investigating what went wrong at the nightclub and who should be held responsible for ignoring safety rules.