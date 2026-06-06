Since 2019 Delhi fires killed 543 and injured over 4,400
India
Since 2019, fires in Delhi have claimed 543 lives and injured over 4,400 people, a number that's hard to ignore.
The recent tragedy at Flourish Stays B and B in Malviya Nagar, where 21 mostly foreign guests died and 25 were hurt, has put the spotlight back on fire safety across the city.
Other major incidents, like those in Vivek Vihar and Palam, each saw nine lives lost.
Delhi recorded 84 fire deaths 2025-26
Fire-related deaths in Delhi have bounced around each year: 2025-26 was especially grim with 84 deaths.
The Anaj Mandi fire in 2019 stands out as one of the worst single tragedies since the Uphaar disaster.
Meanwhile, emergency calls to Delhi Fire Services keep rising, showing just how urgent better safety measures are for everyone living here.