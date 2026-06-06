Since 2019 Delhi fires killed 543 and injured over 4,400 India Jun 06, 2026

Since 2019, fires in Delhi have claimed 543 lives and injured over 4,400 people, a number that's hard to ignore.

The recent tragedy at Flourish Stays B and B in Malviya Nagar, where 21 mostly foreign guests died and 25 were hurt, has put the spotlight back on fire safety across the city.

Other major incidents, like those in Vivek Vihar and Palam, each saw nine lives lost.