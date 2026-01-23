Singapore envoy's rainy day chai invite is a hit online
Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, just went viral for sharing a cozy moment on X—sipping chai and munching pakoras outside in Delhi's first big rain of 2026.
His invite, "Celebrating first #baarish in 2026 with #chai #pakora. Come join me?" quickly caught people's attention.
Why did everyone love it?
Wong's post racked up likes and a flood of comments from social media users who loved his vibe—one person wrote, "Looks very good, Sir. I want to join." while another weighed in with their pakora preferences.
People appreciated how he genuinely embraced local culture, making the post widely shareable.
A bit about Wong
Wong has been Singapore's top diplomat in India since 2020 (also covering Bhutan and Nepal).
He has posted on social media.
This latest post shows his lighter side—and why so many are here for it.