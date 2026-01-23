Six arrested after mob lynches man in Balasore, Odisha
A 35-year-old man named Sk Makandar Mahammad was killed by a mob in Odisha's Balasore district on January 14, after being accused of cattle smuggling.
The group stopped his pickup van in the Jayadeva/Jaydev Kasba/Sunduri area.
Both the driver and Mahammad were attacked; Mahammad was brutally attacked with sharp weapons.
Videos spark outrage; police urge calm as investigation continues
Videos showed the mob forcing Mahammad to chant "Jai Shri Ram" and "Gau Mata Ki Jai" before he died from his injuries at the hospital.
Police have filed two FIRs—one against the driver for rash driving and cow slaughter, another for murder against five suspects named by Mahammad's brother.
Six people have been arrested so far.
Authorities are asking people not to share inflammatory content online as they continue their investigation.