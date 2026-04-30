Six killed as bus hits van on NH48 in Sabarkantha
India
A serious road accident in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district left six people dead on Wednesday when a private bus hit a van from behind on National Highway 48.
The van was carrying women from Modasa to an event, and eight others, including the driver, were injured.
Two injured in critical condition
Two of the injured are in critical condition, according to Dr. Dhrupad Chauhan at Himmatnagar Civil Hospital.
The bus may have been speeding and the women in the van were part of a catering team headed to Hunj village for work.